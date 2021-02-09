Tucson's 'Boca Tacos y Tequila' chef to compete on 'Top Chef'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A noted Tucson chef is stepping onto a big stage later this year.

Maria Mazon, the chef at Boca Tacos Y Tequila on 4th Ave. was listed Monday as one of 18 "cheftestants" to be featured on season 18 of the Bravo television series.

The first episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 1.

Ready to take on the world & represent my Arizona-Sonora home!! Check out the chefs from across the country in this... Posted by BOCA Tacos on Monday, 8 February 2021

Chef Maria opened Boca Tacos in 2010. Since then, her restaurant has been featured on the Food Network, the New York Times, and the Travel Channel.