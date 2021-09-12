Tucson chef celebrates 20 years of catering success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson chef is celebrating 20 years of her culinary success after starting a catering business in 2001.

Chef Wendy Gauthier started her catering company as a home caterer, as her orders grew she moved into a bigger space to continue her catering business. Since, Gauthier opened her first restaurant on Tucson’s east side, Chef Chic located at 1104 S Wilmot Road.

In 2019, she not only opened her restaurant, but she became the first female Chef to win the title of Tucson’s Iron Chef.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she says things were challenging but the restaurant was able to adjust and is now thriving.

As a thank you to the community and her supporters, Gauthier is holding an event, where she will present Chef Chic’s top dishes, including other dishes such as tomato and bacon jam, jalepeño moussè, and the Jiffy burger that has peanut butter, bacon and cheddar cheese.

"So, September 19, we're having a kinda a parking lot, barbecue, celebration party to celebrate 20 years in business. We're going to have cornhole, face painting, burgers, hot dogs, and some other food. And we're teaming up with Monkey-bar, that's at the end of our strip mall, to have drinks in a designated area. So, you can buy drinks and just a fun day to come out. I just want to thank the community for keeping us in business for 20 years and just celebrate the fact that we're here and doing great."

The event is from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 1104 S. Wilmot Road.

