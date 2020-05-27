Tucson Celtic Festival canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — This year's Tucson Celtic Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement made Tuesday by the TFCA Board of Directors, the decision was made after speaking with Pima County Officials, as well as parties involved with the festival including advertisers, sponsors and volunteers.

"It was concluded that the health risk, the current loss of incomes of families, the likelihood of vendors & participants losing money and the unknown near future - would put the festival in an unsustainable position and it may have made the festival impossible to enjoy as we know and love it," the board said in a Facebook post.

The 35th annual festival is now scheduled for November 2021, if not sooner, according to the board.