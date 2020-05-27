Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Celtic Festival canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
tucson celtic festival facebook page
celtic festival
Posted at 6:30 PM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 21:30:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — This year's Tucson Celtic Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement made Tuesday by the TFCA Board of Directors, the decision was made after speaking with Pima County Officials, as well as parties involved with the festival including advertisers, sponsors and volunteers.

"It was concluded that the health risk, the current loss of incomes of families, the likelihood of vendors & participants losing money and the unknown near future - would put the festival in an unsustainable position and it may have made the festival impossible to enjoy as we know and love it," the board said in a Facebook post.

The 35th annual festival is now scheduled for November 2021, if not sooner, according to the board.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.