Tucson businesses, non-profits navigating high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Filling up at the pump has become a lot more expensive in the last week.

"It's rough on everybody right now," said Manuel Perez.

The soaring prices are affecting Perez's business.

"I own my own tow company. I'm paying about $4.80 for diesel right now. Any higher than that and I'll have to raise up my prices a little bit," said Perez.

He's not the only one.

"We do a lot of driving. I drive every day. One of my biggest expenses is gas," said Tucson business owner, Adam Henson.

As of Monday, the price for a regular gallon of gas in Pima County is near the national average. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), drivers can expect to pay around $4.06 per gallon.

"It keeps going up," said Patricia Kaiser.

Kaiser is a volunteer at Cody's Friends: a Tucson non-profit that provides, and often delivers, pet food to people in need.

"Because we go all over Tucson, we go through a couple of tanks of gas a week," said Kaiser.

Volunteers donate their time and gas, but said it is well worth it.

"With rent going up, with gas prices going up, with groceries going up. The basics. Milk and bread. Do you pay your rent or do you feed your children? Do you feed your dog? The numbers of people that come here have doubled," said Cody's Friends Director, Amber Allen.

When it comes to gas, AAA said members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) plan to release $61.7 million bbl from their reserves. This has provided some hope to drivers.

"When it hits $5, then I'll worry," said Perez.

