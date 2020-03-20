Tucson businesses display kindness amid coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Constant talk of the COVID-19 pandemic can cause stress, despite that, many local business owners are stepping up and turning that stress into acts of kindness.

At The Breaking Point in Tucson, co-owner Ian Franulovich and his brother are closed until April 1. While they could have taken a two week vacation, they decided to take some action and offer to buy and deliver supplies to anyone in the community who desperately needs help.

Franulovich set up the helpmebreakingpoint@gmail.com email address for those who need the help.

He told KGUN9 he hopes to be able to help every single person that reaches out to him, but he also wants other local business owners who are able, to help and join in doing something similar.

Across the street from The Breaking Point, you'll find one of many Arby's restaurants in town.

There, Jami Slayers, a member of the Arby's team, is sending out a "daily dose of good" email to her employees to help keep moral high.

Her emails include pictures of events team members have been a part of in the past year, and more.

On Fourth Avenue, a place in Tucson widely known for its small businesses, Epic Cafe owner Kimberly Flagg is planning on helping those at the Primavera Foundation.

Flagg told KGUN9 because the Spring Street Fair and Tucson Festival of Books were canceled, she had lots of left over food. Instead of throwing that food away she plans to partner with Primavera to sell that food to them.

Primavera Foundation CEO Peggy Hutchinson told KGUN9 she's grateful for the partnership and hopeful it helps everyone involved.

While some showcase kindness through their small businesses, others are doing it online.

Britni Brunsma is an RN Administrator with Intrepid USA Healthcare. Brunsma started a Facebook page called 'People Helping People' with the hope of creating a community of volunteers who are able to out and purchase necessities for those who are older or have compromised immune systems and shouldn't be exposing themselves during these times.

Epic Cafe is currently closed to dine-in but is doing takeout. The Breaking Point in Tucson is closed until April 1st. Arby's dine-in is closed at this time, but their drive-thru is still up and running.