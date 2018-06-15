TUSCON, Ariz. - The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off Thursday morning, giving Tucson bars and restaurants a chance to increase sales during the month-long international tournament.

Many people enjoy watching the games in the comfort of their home, but others don't really like missing out on the party. For them, this is the chance to catch the thrilling games by gathering with their friends and other soccer fans to eat and drink while watching the games.

If you're looking for a place to watch the games, Reforma Modern Mexican Tequila and Mezcal in Central Tucson is one of the many places where you can watch. Starting Sunday morning, they will be opening early to show Mexico's debut in the tournament. "We usually open at 10 a.m. for our brunch, but we are so excited about the game, we are opening at 8 a.m. to serve our full brunch menu," Reforma owner Grant Krueger said. The restaurant will have drink and food specials.

In fact, they are expecting such a large crowd this Sunday, they have decided they'll open early to show all of Mexico's games. The restaurant opened three years ago, so this is the first time its open during a World Cup. Despite the early morning hours, the cup fever will bring lots of revenue the entire month, Krueger said. "It's going to be fantastic for us economically, we are going to have soccer on all of the T.V.s," he added.

Other places in Tucson showing World Cup games:

Sir Vezas Taco Garage: 220 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705; (520) 888-8226

Trident Grill: 2033 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719; (520) 795-5755

Playground Bar & Lounge: 278 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701; (520) 396-3691

*call ahead to confirm