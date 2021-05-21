Tucson business capitalizes on cannabis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jen Christiansen owns Arte Bella on 4th Ave., a place where you can go and paint while smoking marijuana.

"We don't supply anything here," Christiansen said. "We do supply all the fun you can have with it."

The idea for this started back in 2016 when Christiansen began hosting events for those who smoked marijuana for medicinal purposes. When it was legalized for recreational use, she was ready, and it is already helping her business.

"It's helping a lot," Christiansen said. "They're ready for this to be mainstream."

The business is only open to those 21 and older. Additionally, you can only smoke a dab or vape pen inside. All other ways of smoking must be done outside on the patio.

You can find details for their events on their Facebook page.