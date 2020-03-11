Tucson Botanical Gardens makes best gardens in America list

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's urban oasis is getting national attention from one travel website this week!

TheActiveTImes.com published its list of the best botanical gardens in America and the Tucson Botanical Gardens made the list!

Here's what the website had to say:

The Tucson Botanical Garden is the perfect place to get away from it all. Look no further than the botanical garden’s peaceful Zen Garden, which is a truly relaxing sight. If you want to further explore your inner peace, the Tucson Botanical Garden also offers classes on tai chi, yoga, journaling and other small habits that can change your life. theactivetimes.com

Other botanical gardens that made the list include Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, San Francisco Botanical Garden, and Denver Botanic Gardens.

These are the best botanical gardens in America.https://t.co/luiDK2LBmf pic.twitter.com/xS5qlVlJeL — The Active Times (@theactivetimes) March 11, 2020

To view the full list, visit theactivetimes.com.