TUCSON, Ariz. - On Thursday, February 8, Pinal County Sheriff's Deputies responded an audible alarm at Tucson Endurance Performance Center, when deputies arrived at the location they noticed the glass on the front door was broken and two bicycles and three pairs of sunglasses have been taken.

On March 8 an employee of the store noticed a bicycle that fit the description of one of the stolen bicycles, the employee verified the bicycle through the serial number, When the suspect was informed of the police he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect has been described as Caucasian, in his 20s with brown hair last wearing a backward baseball cap, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, red tennis shoes, and a backpack.