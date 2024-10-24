Tucson Fire battles blaze on Westside overnight

Tucson Fire battled a blaze at a home on Tucson's west side overnight.

Crews arrived at the fire in the 1300 block of West Alameda, near North Silverbell Road and West Congress Street, at 12:49 a.m., according to a social media post from TFD.

Heavy smoke was coming from inside the home. Putting out the fire only required a single hose line. It was under control by 1:06 a.m. with no injuries reported.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental, caused by someone playing with a lighter in bed, the post said.