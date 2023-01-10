Tucson auto body shop closes leaving customers upset with lack of fixes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When you pay to get work on your car done you expect the job to be finished. For two Tucsonans, they say after going to one Tucson auto body repair and paint shop, they were left out of money and without repairs.

"I gave them $6,500 Because the damage was $12,000," Oscar Camacho said. "So I gave him half to start the car. And I was planning on giving the other half of it when it was done. But he just took the money and ran away."

The Tucson auto body and repair shop where Camacho took his car has since went out of business, with new owners taking over the building.

Meanwhile Camacho says despite attempts to reach the old owners, he's had to get his car towed from the shop with none of the fixes.

"I found out that they just tore it apart and threw it to the side and they didn't do hardly anything," Camacho explained. " I was coming every day to check on it looking over the fence. They weren't doing any work on it."

He's not the only one with a complaint, Gilbert Ybarra says he left his car at the shop to get painted and ended up with a damaged car.

"My truck sat abandoned during the whole monsoon season," Gilbert Ybarra said. "With no doors no hood, no bed. So every time it rains, the carpet will get soaking wet, my seats got soaking wet. I had the seats upholstered in the truck two years ago, and now they're damaged again."

I reached out to one of the past owners, who says he got sick and admitted to getting behind on repairs, ultimately closing up shop.

"I'm tired of it. I'm pissed at it. I mean, I want my money back," Camacho stated.

Both Ybarra and Camacho have filed formal complaints with the Arizona Attorney Generals Office. As for a refund, the owner told KGUN 9 he hopes to one day repay them.

If you are taking your car to an auto body shop, do your research on the company, make sure they are a certified shop and get everything in writing. If you have a formal complaint, contact the Arizona Attorney General's office.

