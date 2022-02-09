Tucson Audubon Society to remove invasive trees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Flood Control District and Tucson's Northwest Fire District are joining forces with the Tucson Audubon Society to help prevents wildfires and restore the Sonoran Desert habitat.

Salt cedars trees are just one of the invasive species that the Tucson Audubon Society will be removing from the Santa Cruz River. Workers will be using chain saws and other tools to cut the trees.

The target areas will be from El Corazón, Santa Cruz River, Rillito River and the Cañada del Oro Wash. This task will significantly reduce the fire danger to the surrounding commercial and residential development.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

