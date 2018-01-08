Tucson astronomers to appear on PBS to discuss black holes

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Two Tucson astronomers who are considered experts on black holes will be featured in a PBS special this week.

Tod Lauer, of the National Optical Astronomy Observatory, will talk about his time with the Nuker Team, a group that used the Hubble Space Telescope to discover centers of galaxies.

University of Arizona astrophysicist Feryal Ozel, a member of the Event Horizon Telescope team, will discuss her efforts to make a high-resolution snapshot of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

"Black Hole Apocalypse" airs on PBS at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10th.