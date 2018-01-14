Tucson Association of Realtors shootout brings in close to $1,000,000

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - For 28 years the Fort Lowell Shootout has grown and now has become of the busiest tourism days of the year.

According to VisitTucson, last year the tournament brought in $981,000 to the Tucson economy and 1,500 hotels rooms were booked.

This year they're expecting close to $1,000,000 to be added to the economy, all in the span of three days.

Parents at the tournament said they like going to this tournament because of the great facilities that Kino Stadium provides.

Organizers of the soccer tournament say their goal is to continue unraveling this event and to get the Tucson community more involved every year.