Tucson Association of Realtor's holds community blood drive to help during blood shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. — There's a critical shortage of blood prompting Tucson Association of Realtor's to team up with Pima County Supervisor Ramon Valadez and the Red Cross for a blood drive today.

It was held at the Tucson Association of Realtor's parking lot.

County Supervisor Ramon Valadez says that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a critical shortage of much needed donations.

Valdez said "if you really want to do something, remember they do honor social distancing at donation sites, and its critically critically important because right now because the blood supplies are getting low because of all the cancelations. But if your asking yourself what can I do, this is the number one thing you can do right now, is donate blood."

The blood drive today was completely filled, but if you would like to donate blood you can go to the red cross website and volunteer at a future drive.