Tucson artist turns trash into treasure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I was intrigued by it," Tamara Scott-Anderson said about a piece of hardware cloth. "I was doing fibers and I just automatically thought I should weave stuff through it. So it transformed from that to what I am doing now," Scott-Anderson said.

Scott-Anderson has been an artist for more than 30 years, but once she retired decided to do it full time. She uses second-hand material to create wall art that pops.

"People always say they've never seen anything like it," Scott-Anderson said. "It is very unique in that it is three dimensional."

Each piece she finds or is given has a story behind it that becomes part of the artwork.

"I like to tell people about my stories," Scott-Anderson said. "You know every little square inch is just a little story."

Each piece of work takes her months to complete, Scott-Anderson said. Her work can be found at the Southern Arizona Arts Guild at La Encantada.

She typically works on a few pieces at a time but stays on track working most days.

"I do a lot of my stitching and beading at night sitting with the light over my shoulder," Scott-Anderson said. "I am just really enjoying my lifestyle right now."

