Tucson artist Jonny Ballesteros wows with latest mural featuring Selena

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson artist, Jonny Ballesteros has been doing spray paint art since he was 12, with a background in graffiti.

His latest work, found on the back wall of the American Eat Co., features Selena and is the talk of the town on social media.

New Selena mural in Tucson

"To me, its always about the impact of what I do. Not so much, you know, the attention," said Ballesteros "It's more of what the people in the surrounding areas are going to think. You know, are they going to be proud of it."

The Selena mural took Ballesteros six days to complete and is located on the back wall of the American Eat Co.

The artwork inside was done by him as well.

To see more of his work, follow him on social media @jonnybubonik.

