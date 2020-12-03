Tucson-area parents say they want county to allow students to play four more games during fall sports season

TUCSON, Ariz. - Some Tucson-area parents say they want the county and schools to reconsider their decision to end the sports during the fall season.

Paula Walton is the mother of a senior at Mountain View High School who plays on the football team. She told KGUN9 that when she was told the season would be coming to an end because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, her family was upset.

“Football has been huge for him and his dream has always been to play college ball," she said.

Walton said she worries not only for her own son, but also for other students across the county who use sports as an outlet.

“Now that it’s been canceled its back to sad, hopelessness," she said.

Earlier this week, Pima County officials announced they'd also be canceling sports tournaments, leagues, and teams taking place at the Kino Sports Complex.

Other parents KGUN9 spoke to said while the decision to cancel the fall sports season at some Tucson-area schools upset them and their children, they understood the decision and supported it.

As for Walton, she said she isn't finished vouching for students and parents like herself, who want students to play at least four more games as part of the season.