Tucson-area marching band plays in Hawaii at the Battleship Missouri Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. - 150 students from the Catalina Foothills High School marching band played Thursday at the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Julie Farbarik, Director of Alumni and Community Relations at Catalina Foothills School District, said despite the driving rain, the students performed well.

Students raised money to fund this trip through various community activities, including car washes, a rummage sale, as well as through help from parents.

Catalina Foothills band members make this trip every four years.