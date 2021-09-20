Tucson animal rescue looking in other states for fosters, adopters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Everyday, HOPE Animal Shelter in Tucson makes space for homeless cats and dogs.

"Everybody in rescue right now is overwhelmed, really overwhelmed. All the shelters are overwhelmed. The rescues are overwhelmed," said Stacy Vandyke with HOPE Animal Shelter.

The shelter recently rescued a few dogs from Nogales. Vandyke said Santa Cruz County Animal Control found them on the streets.

"They work really hard to place the dogs that are there. Their shelter fills fast. It's small. If they don't find a rescue or another outlet, they will be humanely euthanized," said Vandyke.

With the help of social media, Vandyke found foster homes in Nevada for the dogs.

"We've tried to create an outlet for rescues who don't necessarily have the time to find a foster with the immediacy that sometimes is needed," said Vandyke.

This effort is a part of the shelter's new "Precious Time Dogs" program. Since it's launch, the program has rescued 38 dogs and found them new owners. Thanks to organizations like Annie's Rescue Ride, the dogs can be transported anywhere a home in available.

"I take dogs that are pretty hard to place, mostly small dogs, for behavioral, medical or age reasons. I take them to shelters and rescues in other parts of the country where homes are much more available and accessible," said Annie's Rescue Ride founder, Sue Carbone.

Carbone offers the ride service for free. She believes, with a little teamwork, all dogs can have a second chance.

"I feel like I'm part of one link in the chain of helping. Because of geography, they have more hope in other states," said Carbone.

Both HOPE Animal Shelter and Annie's Rescue Ride operate as 501(c)3 non-profits and rely heavily on donations.

