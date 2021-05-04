Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson among top cities for new college grads, study says

items.[0].image.alt
Google Images
Tucson
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 19:57:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent study has listed two Arizona destinations among the best cities in America for new college graduates.

In a recent article from the website SmartAsset, both Tucson and Phoenix made the top 35 when taking into account a city's respective job market, opportunities, living expenses, and fun.

Tucson took the 19th spot while Phoenix was slightly lower at number 25.

The study included 106 cities, according to the website.

SmartAsset says having a degree does provide an edge in the job market. "the median earnings for college grads is $54,751, according to 2019 Census data. This is almost 31% more than the 2019 median figure for the entire population 25 years and older with earnings ($41,801)," said Savings, Retirement and Investing Expert Ben Geier.

Here are the top ten cities on the list:

  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Columbus, OH
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • St. Louis, MO
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Lexington, KY
  • Madison, WI
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Nashville, TN
  • Louisville, KY
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.