Tucson among top cities for new college grads, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent study has listed two Arizona destinations among the best cities in America for new college graduates.

In a recent article from the website SmartAsset, both Tucson and Phoenix made the top 35 when taking into account a city's respective job market, opportunities, living expenses, and fun.

Tucson took the 19th spot while Phoenix was slightly lower at number 25.

The study included 106 cities, according to the website.

SmartAsset says having a degree does provide an edge in the job market. "the median earnings for college grads is $54,751, according to 2019 Census data. This is almost 31% more than the 2019 median figure for the entire population 25 years and older with earnings ($41,801)," said Savings, Retirement and Investing Expert Ben Geier.

Here are the top ten cities on the list: