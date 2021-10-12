Tucson All Souls Procession returns in 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson All Souls Procession that honors and celebrates the dead is returning for 2021.

After all public events for the Annual All Souls were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32nd Annual All Souls procession and ceremony, and other public events are back during the weekend of November 5-7.

The procession begins on Grande Avenue and continues through to MSA Annex along city side streets and the Santa Cruz River Walk Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. Those who may not be able to attend can watch via live stream, here.

There are new guidelines that participants are highly encouraged to follow this year, including being fully vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distance when possible, and for those who may develop symptoms are asked to watch via the live stream. Additional guidelines can be found, here.

For any additional information, visit allsoulsprocession.org

