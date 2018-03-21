Tucson Airport opens four new restaurants

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The Tucson Airport unveiled four new restaurants last weekend in their 'B' concourse.

El Charro Cafe, Bruegger's Bagels, Beyond Bread and BUILT Custom Burger, all form part of the new restaurants that opened their doors to thousands of travelers.

Officials with the airport say the new restaurants will bring dozens of jobs to the Tucson community and say they will be releasing exact numbers on the economic impact in the future.

Tucson Airport will continue to expand its food services by adding another three restaurants soon, including a brewery.

Travelers at the airport say this allows them to choose from a wider variety and also get some food other than generic fast food chains.

Airport staff say they ask the restaurants inside the airport to maintain the same exact prices they have have within the city. Keeping the prices low for travelers to enjoy a meal while they wait for their flight.