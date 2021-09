TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson International Airport announced a temporary detour for road improvements. Plan accordingly if you are heading out of town. The project will temporarily restrict or limit areas around the parking garage and rental car area.

Phase 1A runs through Thursday, Sept. 16. It includes prep work for survey and utility adjustments, demo and removal of existing fence and the installation of a new vehicle access gate.

Phases 1A, 2 and 3 should be completed by Nov. 29.