Tucson Airport almost back to pre-pandemic booking levels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many, Labor Day weekend is the time to travel.

"Travel is getting a little bit harder with all the testing and everything and knowing what to do when you go to different countries," said traveler, Joan Tammetta.

Some travelers got a COVID-19 test inside Tucson International Airport before taking off.

"We got our appointment, did the test, got our results in ten minutes and we're good to go," said traveler, Mark Kendziorek.

Getting a COVID-19 shot is now just as fast and easy. The airport's pop-up vaccine clinic will be open on Friday, Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"They're offering all three versions: the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. We'd really like it to be a one stop for travelers," said Tucson International Airport Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Goetz.

Goetz said activity at the airport has returned to almost 90% of what it was before the pandemic.

"We have several more flights departing every day. Every month the airports have been adding a few more flights back into the market for Tucson," said Goetz.

In September, 45 flights are scheduled to take off from Tucson every day. 95% of the flights are full, so planning extra time to get through security and make it to your gate is always a good idea.

"This is really our first trip in about 18 months. We just have to wear the mask and everything should be fine," said Kendziorek.

