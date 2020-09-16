Tucson 7th grader up for award in national science fair

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson seventh grader is up for a big prize in a national science fair.

Zoe Nickola is one of 300 semi-finalists in the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) science fair.

That's a competition that involves more than 4,000 students from around the country.

Zoe's project entails creating sails for a bicycle. She tested what shape, size, and material would be best for helping the cyclist pick up speed.

Her conclusion is a triangle made from cotton -- works the best.

Zoe Nickola said "I'd like people to know that I'm home schooled, and a lot of people think that is like a bad thing, like you're home schooled because you have some problem or something, but it's really actually just a really cool way to learn."

Zoe and the 300 other semi-finalists won $125 for their participation.

A committee will now choose 30 finalists to compete for $100,000 in prizes.

Those finalists will be announced Wednesday.