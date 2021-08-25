Tucson 5th grade teacher awarded $1K grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Mission Manor Elementary School teacher got a special surprise Tuesday.

Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Alicia McKenzie was awarded a $1,000 grant for her classroom by Four Peaks Brewing Company.

The brewery says she was hand-picked out of thousands of nominees for her dedication to her students, between running student council or facilitating backpack drives.

McKenzie says she hopes to use the money to make learning fun.

"I don't know exactly on what, but definitely school supplies. Maybe some really fun stem stuff for my students to work on our new science unit that we're starting. So, hopefully some stuff to make that extra fun," McKenzie said.

She was nominated by six people who presented her with the surprise.

