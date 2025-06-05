Tucson 17-year-old arrested on gun charges

TUCSON, Ariz. — Detectives with the Tucson Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit arrested a 17-year-old convicted felon after uncovering a series of online posts showing him handling multiple illegal firearms.

Police say the teen, who is not named and who has a history of weapons charges, posted photos and videos on social media displaying several guns, including some modified with illegal machine gun conversion devices known as “switches.”

These devices allow semi-automatic firearms to fire like fully automatic weapons — a federal crime.

So far, detectives have identified 15 firearms in connection with the investigation.

The teen is currently in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing as police work to trace the origins of the weapons and determine whether others may be involved.

“This is just one example of the ongoing work between TPD and the community to get illegal guns out of the hands of criminals and reduce gun violence,” TPD said in a press release.

The Crime Gun Intelligence Unit was created to target the illegal use and trafficking of firearms in Tucson.

Officials are urging anyone with information about illegal gun activity to contact police or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

