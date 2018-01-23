Tsunami warning issued after quake in Gulf of Alaska

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A tsunami warning is in effect for coastal areas of British Columbia and Alaska after a 7.9 magnitude quake struck in the Gulf of Alaska.

The quake happened early Tuesday morning and is reportedly 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska. It was first reported as a 8.2 magnitude earthquake.

BREAKING: Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska; tsunami warning issued. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 23, 2018

A tsunami watch is also in effect for the U.S. West Coast, as far south as California.

No word on damages, but there are reports the quake was felt as far south as Seattle.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

