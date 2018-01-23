Tsunami warning issued after quake in Gulf of Alaska

Elizabeth Jimenez
3:23 AM, Jan 23, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A tsunami warning is in effect for coastal areas of British Columbia and Alaska after a 7.9 magnitude quake struck in the Gulf of Alaska.

The quake happened early Tuesday morning and is reportedly 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska. It was first reported as a 8.2 magnitude earthquake.

A tsunami watch is also in effect for the U.S. West Coast, as far south as California.

No word on damages, but there are reports the quake was felt as far south as Seattle.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top