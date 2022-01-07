Watch
TSA shuts 2 of 4 checkpoints at Phoenix airport due to COVID

PHOENIX AVIATION DEPARTMENT
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:58:37-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminal due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

Airport and TSA officials said Thursday in a joint statement that the closures of the Terminal Four’s B and D checkpoints could extend wait times for departing passengers up to 30 minutes.

While the statement didn’t say when the two closed checkpoints will reopen, it said Terminal Four’s A and C checkpoints will remain open and that there are no anticipated impacts to the security checkpoint at Terminal Three.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

