True Food Kitchen to open first Tucson location at La Encantada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — La Encantada announced it will have the first Tucson location for True Food Kitchen, a restaurant brand focused on healthy dining.

True Food Kitchen will open in 2023 on Level Two of the lifestyle center, and will offer a menu that emphasizes nutritional food without sacrificing a great taste.

“Our guests—from local Tucsonans to winter visitors and tourists, University of Arizona families and alum—love having healthy dining options that support their active, outdoor lifestyles, and True Food Kitchen meets that demand, especially given the variety of gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and vegan dishes they have available. I think True Food Kitchen is going to quickly become a Tucson favorite," said President of Town West Realty Toby Horvath.

The restaurant is currently planned to open in late Summer of next year.