Trucker in North Dakota crash that killed 2 loses appeal

Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 11:56:14-04

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A semi driver serving a prison term for causing a crash in the North Dakota oil patch that killed two people has lost his appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Sixty-five-year-old Douglas Landis, of Dagmar, Montana, is serving 1 1/2 years following his conviction last August on two counts of negligent homicide. His semi veered over the center line on a snow-covered Highway 23 bypass in New Town and collided head-on with a pickup truck in October 2018.

Authorities said Landis had been working for 24 of the previous 28 hours before the crash that killed David Wilcox and Taylor Denny, both of Arizona.

