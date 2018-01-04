Truck drivers share how to prepare traveling to the east coast during winter storm

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - As bitterly cold temperatures continue, some truck drivers stopping in Arizona are preparing for their trip east.

It is a whiteout winter as snow blasts the east coast bringing hazardous travel conditions from the southeast to New England through Friday. Virginia beach to Boston expecting up to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Some truck drivers who have made these trips in harsh weather conditions say they plan to live in their truck for a couple days.

"Make sure you have your tire chains, some extra clothes, water and food just in case you get stranded," said Harold English, a truck driver.

English also uses three different weather apps on his phone that he checks up to four times a day.

"Be aware of your weather and how it's going and how it is affecting is a huge part of the driving," he said.