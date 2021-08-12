Truck crashes into pole on Flowing Wells, restricts traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crashed truck has shut down northbound traffic along a section of Flowing Wells Road in Tucson Thursday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department says northbound traffic is closed between Miracle Mile and Prince Road for 24 hours while officers investigate the crash.

A TPD public information officer shared a photo of the pickup crashed into a power pole along the busy north-south roadway.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Please avoid northbound travel on N. Flowing Wells Rd. between W. Miracle Mile and W Prince Rd. for the next 24 hrs.



Officers are working a single vehicle into a power pole.



Please find an alternate route and please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/AofeTmWV9w — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) August 12, 2021

