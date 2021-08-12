Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Truck crashes into pole on Flowing Wells, restricts traffic

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department/Twitter
A truck crash on Flowing Wells traffic has shut down northbound traffic for 24 hours on Aug. 12, 2021.
A truck crash on Flowing Wells traffic has shut down northbound traffic for 24 hours on Aug. 12, 2021.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:51:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crashed truck has shut down northbound traffic along a section of Flowing Wells Road in Tucson Thursday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department says northbound traffic is closed between Miracle Mile and Prince Road for 24 hours while officers investigate the crash.

A TPD public information officer shared a photo of the pickup crashed into a power pole along the busy north-south roadway.

----

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!