TUCSON, Ariz. — A truck crash in Avra Valley Thursday afternoon will shut down a bridge for several hours, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

It happened on the Cocio bridge, which sits near Cocio and Silverbell Roads, PCSD says. No one was injured in the crash, but the PCSD traffic unit plans to keep it closed for several hours while they investigate.

Anyone traveling through the area is being advised to take an alternate route.