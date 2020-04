TUCSON, Ariz. — With so many looking for a new way to safely enjoy the outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Game and Fish Deparment has some good news.

The state has restocked Rose Canyon Lake -- which sits about halfway up the Catalina Highway -- with 3,000 rainbow trout from the Page Springs Hatchery.

The lake parking lot and campground is currently closed to cars, so you'll need to walk from either the Mt. Lemmon Road or Willow Canyon.