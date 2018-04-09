TripAdvisor reveals nation's best airlines for 2018 travel

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you are planning on taking to the skies to get to your travel destination, your airline choice may have just received an award.

Travel and planning booking site TripAdvisor has just announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for airlines. Each top pick was based on the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings that customers gave over a 12-month period.

Southwest Airlines took the cake as North America's top airline. It was rated best, with Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue and WestJet following in the rankings.

JetBlue was also selected as having the best Business Class while Southwest had the Best Economy seats.

According to TripAdvisor, the award-winning airlines provide outstanding service, quality and value based on analysis and can help travelers make the best choice when booking flights.