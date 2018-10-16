TripAdvisor ranks top U.S. pizza cities

TripAdvisor released a list of the top pizza cities in the country Tuesday as part of National Pizza Month.

The top cities were ranked based on the quality and quantity of reviews.

Here are the top ten pizza cities (and where to get the perfect slice):

1. New York City, New York

2. Chicago, Illinois

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

4. San Francisco, California

5. Orlando, Florida

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Boston, Massachusetts

8. San Diego, California

9. Atlanta, Georgia

10. Washington, D.C.