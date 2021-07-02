Watch
Tribes say voting access hurt by US Supreme Court ruling

Native American advocates say a ruling this week by the U.S. Supreme Court in an Arizona voting rights case will impact tribes broadly. AP photo.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jul 02, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American advocates say a ruling this week by the U.S. Supreme Court in an Arizona voting rights case will impact tribes broadly.

The high court's conservative majority said Thursday that Arizona's interest in the integrity of elections justified not counting ballots cast in the wrong precinct and returning early ballots on behalf of others.

They said voters faced “modest burdens” at most. Tribes disagreed, saying the decision was another notch in the long history of voting discrimination. They say it will impact Indigenous people who don't have residential mail service or who must drive long distances to polling sites or to the post office.

