Trial for former UA track coach accused of threatening student-athlete set to start this week

TUCSON, Ariz. - The trial for a former University of Arizona assistant track coach is set to start this Tuesday.

Craig Carter is accused of choking a former student-athlete, Baillie Gibson, a threatening her with a box cutter in 2015.

Gibson claims that Carter forced her to have an affair that lasted nearly three years.

Carter is facing domestic violence charges.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin Tuesday in Pima County Superior Court.

