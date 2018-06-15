Treat Dad with some entertainment this Father's Day

Light Drizzle
Ways to entertain Dad this Father's Day
TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for something fun to do with your pops this weekend, there's a couple entertaining activities to partake in this Father's Day.
TopGolf is offering a deal for the golfer/athlete of a father. For $75 you can get a golf bay with up to six people can join the fun.
Here's what your reservation includes:
If your dad would prefer a rootin' tootin' time in the wild, wild west instead, Old Tucson Studios is offering free admission to fathers on Saturday and Sunday.
But that's not the end of the deal... All males are welcome to enter the park for free as well. That includes sons, brothers, uncles, grandpas, and even your cousin.
The fun at Old Tucson includes:
For the occasion, Old Tucson will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m each day.