Treat Dad with some entertainment this Father's Day

Matt Sterner
8:05 AM, Jun 15, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for something fun to do with your pops this weekend, there's a couple entertaining activities to partake in this Father's Day. 

TopGolf is offering a deal for the golfer/athlete of a father. For $75 you can get a golf bay with up to six people can join the fun.

Here's what your reservation includes:

  • One golf bay for two hours of unlimited TopGolf play 
  • Up to six total Guests can play with six Guests maximum in your bay 
  • VIP check-in upon arrival 
  • Food and beverage is not included and must be purchased separately

If your dad would prefer a rootin' tootin' time in the wild, wild west instead, Old Tucson Studios is offering free admission to fathers on Saturday and Sunday.

But that's not the end of the deal... All males are welcome to enter the park for free as well. That includes sons, brothers, uncles, grandpas, and even your cousin.

The fun at Old Tucson includes: 

  • Live stunt and comedy shows
  • Car show
  • Living history presentations and can-can shows
  • Hop aboard the train or drive antique cars
  • Vintage carousel
  • Enjoy a special meatloaf meal with mashed potatoes, gravy, and peas for just $14.50
  • Harrison Distillers will offer a whiskey tasting of their locally produced and popular Del Bac Whiskey for $20. That gets you five tastings and a commemorative glass.

For the occasion, Old Tucson will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m each day. 

