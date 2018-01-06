Travelers come to Tucson to escape East Coast weather

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Travelers looking to escape the snow and cold on the East Coast are coming to Tucson.

KGUN9 met with passengers traveling through Tucson International Airport on Friday. Zachary Biggs, a University of Arizona student, was coming from Chicago, where he said temperatures were around 4 degrees.

Rich Kamats was traveling from Buffalo, New York. He said the high temperature for the day there was 3 degrees, and he spends winters in Tucson to get away from the cold weather.

Temperatures in Tucson are forecast to be in the mid-70s through the weekend.