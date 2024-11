VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — At approximately 5:40 p.m., a Union Pacific train struck and killed an individual near Old Vail Road and Colossal Cave Road in Vail, according to Union Pacific officials.

The incident occurred away from a crossing, and the train crew was not injured, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.