Trail Dust Town brings back '90s country with event tonight

Faith Hill. Brooks & Dunn. John Michael Montgomery.

If those names bring back fond memories of a well-spent youth, then Trail Dust Town's '90s Country Night is the place you want to be.

The Old West attraction is hosting the event Friday, June 30, at its Savoy Opera House. The evening, open to the 21-and-older crowd, will feature live music from Anthony Taylor, Jr., a 1,500 square-foot dance floor, a vintage Western wear pop-up shop and themed snacks and drinks.

'90s Country Night starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or free if you eat at Pinnacle Peak first.