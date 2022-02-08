Watch
Traffic stop leads to driver threatening suicide near Interstate 10 and Orange Grove

Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 20:20:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a traffic stop incident in Tucson Monday.

A traffic stop near Travel Center Drive and Joyner, just off Interstate 10 (near Orange Grove Road) has lead to a driver threatening suicide, Arizona Department of Public Safety says. SWAT is on scene assisting in the situation.

Apple Maps is showing a backup on Thornydale from Orange Grove to Camino de la Tierra. That backup extends onto River Road and down to Shannon.

