Traffic stop leads to driver threatening suicide near Interstate 10 and Orange Grove

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a traffic stop incident in Tucson Monday.

A traffic stop near Travel Center Drive and Joyner, just off Interstate 10 (near Orange Grove Road) has lead to a driver threatening suicide, Arizona Department of Public Safety says. SWAT is on scene assisting in the situation.

Apple Maps is showing a backup on Thornydale from Orange Grove to Camino de la Tierra. That backup extends onto River Road and down to Shannon.

