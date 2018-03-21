Traffic stop leads to arrest for drugs and weapon possession

TUCSON, Ariz. - Detectives arrested and booked two people into the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Jail after they found drugs and a weapon in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Detectives stopped the vehicle yesterday in Sierra Vista, at East Fry Blvd. and Bel Aire Place, for a civil traffic violation.

A canine checked the vehicle and alerted detectives to the odor of narcotics. Detectives searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, butane honey oil, U.S. currency, and a weapon.

Robert Montoya, 44, was booked into jail for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mari Kirby, 23, was booked into jail for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of marijuana, six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of an electronic device during a drug offense.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit is still investigating.