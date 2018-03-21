Traffic stop leads to arrest for drugs and weapon possession

Bea Rosen
11:38 AM, Mar 21, 2018

Robert Montoya, 44, was booked into jail for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Mari Kirby, 23, was booked into jail for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of marijuana, six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of an electronic device during a drug offense.

COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF

TUCSON, Ariz. - Detectives arrested and booked two people into the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Jail after they found drugs and a weapon in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Detectives stopped the vehicle yesterday in Sierra Vista, at East Fry Blvd. and Bel Aire Place, for a civil traffic violation.

A canine checked the vehicle and alerted detectives to the odor of narcotics. Detectives searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, butane honey oil, U.S. currency, and a weapon. 

Robert Montoya, 44, was booked into jail for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mari Kirby, 23, was booked into jail for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of marijuana, six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of an electronic device during a drug offense.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit is still investigating. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top