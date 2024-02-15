Traffic stop in Marana results in officer-involved shooting

A traffic stop conducted by Marana Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 10, resulted in one man dead, according to a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

Marana Police officers pulled over 29-year-old Tobin Pico in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee on West Ina Road, east of Old Father Drive, at about 5:30 p.m.

After conducting a DUI investigation, officers determined that there was enough probably cause to arrest the Pico on suspicion of aggravated DUI, the news release said.

As officers attempted to handcuff Pico, Pico managed to get away and ran south across several lanes of Ina Road. The suspect also pulled out a handgun, the news release said.

Officers chased Pico on foot. Additional officers were called to contain the scene. The Pima County Sheriff's Department Survey Air Unit was also brought in to assist, and monitored Pico as he made his way to the river path along Canyon Del Oro Wash, the news release said.

Pico discharged his firearm into the ground at about 6:08 p.m., then began moving toward a parking lot with open businesses on North Thornydale Road. One of the officers shot at Pico, the news release said. Pico fell to the ground, but then got back up and continued toward the parking lot.

Officers contacted Pico and gunfire was exchanged, the news release said. Pico was struck and died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The officers who fired on Pico were Officer Brad Gill, Officer Jacob McCarthy and Officer Max Wozniak.

An investigation by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is ongoing.