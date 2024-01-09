Watch Now
Traffic signal replacement means delays on Tucson's Southside Wednesday

Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 09, 2024
Expect delays if you plan on driving through the intersection at East Irvington Road and South Sixth Avenue/South Nogales Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Crews contracted with the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility will be removing and installing new mast arms and traffic signal heads from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. During that time, signals will not be working, according to a news release issued by the department.

Lane restrictions will be in place and law enforcement officers will be on-site to direct traffic until the work is complete.

The traffic signal heads are being converted to include flashing yellow arrows, which are meant to improve safety. The transition is part of the Prop. 411 Tucson Delivers Safe Streets Program, a 10-year, half-cent sales tax extension to fund neighborhood street improvements and system-wide street safety projects, the news release said.

