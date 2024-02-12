Traffic signal improvements in Midtown mean traffic delays Tuesday

Scheduled maintenance on the traffic signals at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street Tuesday will no doubt cause headaches for early morning and evening commuters.

Crews under contract with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility are slated to replace the signals at the intersection from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The traffic signals will not be working during that time. Police officers will be on-site to direct traffic until the work is complete. Lane restrictions will be in place in all directions.

Expect delays.

