Christmas Eve fire damages home, family safe but displaced

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A family is displaced after a house fire Sunday morning on Oldfather Road and Mars Street, just north of Ina Road.

Northwest Fire District officials say the fire began in the home's carport and was contained to the home's exterior. The inside of the home has smoke and water damage.

Two people, two dogs, and two cats were able to safely get out of the home when the fire started. The vehicle in the carport has been called "a total loss."

Northwest firefighters were able to save Christmas presents from inside the home after the family expressed concern about losing them to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Oldfather Rd. was closed in bother directions until 11:30 a.m.

